StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

TUP opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.91.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,693,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 61.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.