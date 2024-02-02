Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $63,560,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 773,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,018,000 after acquiring an additional 763,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

