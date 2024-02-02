Raymond James Increases L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $235.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $209.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after buying an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after acquiring an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.