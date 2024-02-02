Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.29.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $237.60 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $252.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

