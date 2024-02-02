e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.77.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $164.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $709,653.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

