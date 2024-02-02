AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Down 6.6% in January

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

