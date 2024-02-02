Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRBG. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

