Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $14.25 Average PT from Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Mesoblast has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $181.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 199.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

