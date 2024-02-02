Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

GOOGL stock opened at $141.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

