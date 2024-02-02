United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.01. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.35%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

