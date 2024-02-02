Short Interest in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rises By 5.6%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 39,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Agenus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agenus

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Agenus Stock Down 4.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $242.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Agenus has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.72.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.