China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Critical Contrast

China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of China Networks International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Inuvo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Networks International and Inuvo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Networks International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inuvo $75.60 million 0.73 -$13.11 million ($0.10) -4.00

Profitability

China Networks International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inuvo.

This table compares China Networks International and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Networks International N/A N/A N/A Inuvo -17.01% -60.76% -35.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Networks International and Inuvo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inuvo has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Inuvo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inuvo is more favorable than China Networks International.

Volatility and Risk

China Networks International has a beta of -9.2, indicating that its stock price is 1,020% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inuvo beats China Networks International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Networks International



China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Inuvo



Inuvo, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native. Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences; and CampSight that provides marketing and advertising services, as well as collection of data, analytics, software, and publishing gets used to align merchant advertising messages with anonymous consumers across various websites online. It also operates a collection of websites under the Bonfire Publishing brand, which creates content across a range of topics, including health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and lifestyle categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

