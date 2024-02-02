Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) vs. Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Financial Survey

Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prairie Operating and Jiayin Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $474.31 million 0.64 $171.03 million $3.88 1.46

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prairie Operating and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57% Jiayin Group 29.91% 88.22% 34.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Prairie Operating and Jiayin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Prairie Operating on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

