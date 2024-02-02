Jonestrading Increases Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target to $14.00

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jonestrading from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is -557.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 2,294.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 1,073,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,107,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,826,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

