Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOMO

Hello Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MOMO opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.