AT&T (NYSE:T) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.65.

NYSE T opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

