Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.14.

Energizer stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.08. Energizer has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Energizer by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 42.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

