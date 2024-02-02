Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $16.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.84. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 38.5% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,338 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Harmonic by 78.5% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,401,000 after buying an additional 2,484,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 276.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,349,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,597 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 149.5% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,011,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

