StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.
Recon Technology Company Profile
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
