Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Moolec Science Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLEC opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Moolec Science has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moolec Science will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moolec Science Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moolec Science stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moolec Science SA ( NASDAQ:MLEC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Moolec Science at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

