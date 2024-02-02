Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLECFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Moolec Science Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLEC opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Moolec Science has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLECGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moolec Science will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moolec Science stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Moolec Science at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moolec Science Company Profile

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

