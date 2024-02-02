NeuroPace’s (NPCE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NPCE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $393.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 151.83% and a negative net margin of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 7,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $64,372.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,597,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,603.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Martha Morrell sold 11,005 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $89,800.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 7,282 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $64,372.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,597,014 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,603.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,359 shares of company stock worth $282,455 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

