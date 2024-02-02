Barclays Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $57.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.27.

OLN stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03.

In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,378 shares of company stock valued at $36,298,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Olin by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Olin by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Olin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

