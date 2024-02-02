StockNews.com Upgrades BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BKU. Citigroup lowered their target price on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

BankUnited Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of BKU stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after acquiring an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,813,000 after acquiring an additional 171,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

