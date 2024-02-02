Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) and Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Head to Head Review

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) and Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Rheinmetall shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Bombardier shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rheinmetall and Bombardier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rheinmetall N/A N/A N/A $0.21 330.91 Bombardier N/A N/A N/A $0.25 152.46

Dividends

Bombardier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rheinmetall, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rheinmetall pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bombardier pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Rheinmetall pays out 293.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bombardier pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rheinmetall and Bombardier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rheinmetall 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bombardier 1 1 3 0 2.40

Bombardier has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential downside of 30.07%. Given Bombardier’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bombardier is more favorable than Rheinmetall.

Profitability

This table compares Rheinmetall and Bombardier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rheinmetall N/A N/A N/A Bombardier N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bombardier beats Rheinmetall on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rheinmetall

(Get Free Report)

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles. The Weapon and Ammunition segment provides threat-appropriate, effective and accurate firepower, and protection solutions, such as large and medium-caliber weapons and ammunition, protection systems, propellants and international projects and services. The Electronic Solutions segment offers a chain of systems network, such as sensors, networking platforms, automated connected effectors for soldiers, and cyberspace protection solutions, and training and simulation solutions. Its products include air defense systems; soldier systems; command, control, and reconnaissance systems; fire control systems; sensors; and simulations for the army, air force, navy, and civil applications. The Sensors and Actuators segment provides a portfolio of products comprising exhaust gas recirculation systems; throttle valves, control dampers, and exhaust flaps for electromotors; solenoid valves; actuators and valve train systems; oil, water, and vacuum pumps for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light and heavy-duty off-road applications; and industrial solutions. The Materials and Trade segment focuses on the development of system components for the basic motors, such as engine blocks, structural components, and cylinder heads; plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts. It also engages in the aftermarket activities. The company was formerly known as Rheinmetall Berlin AG and changed its name to Rheinmetall AG in 1996. Rheinmetall AG was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Bombardier

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications. It serves multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. The company was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.