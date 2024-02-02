Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) vs. ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Head to Head Comparison

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) and Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

ON24 has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enfusion has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and Enfusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -31.61% -17.03% -11.97% Enfusion 3.67% 9.13% 7.20%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $190.87 million 1.70 -$58.21 million ($1.16) -6.74 Enfusion $150.35 million 6.60 -$7.65 million $0.08 97.26

This table compares ON24 and Enfusion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enfusion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ON24. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enfusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ON24 and Enfusion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 2 0 0 2.00 Enfusion 1 3 1 0 2.00

ON24 presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.30%. Enfusion has a consensus price target of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Enfusion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enfusion is more favorable than ON24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of ON24 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Enfusion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enfusion beats ON24 on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, a multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, a personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. ON24, Inc. was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. It also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

