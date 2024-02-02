HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair cut HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of HRT opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 million, a P/E ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $188.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.57 million.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HireRight by 727.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 472.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

