DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DRD

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 3,530.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.