Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDRX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Veradigm during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Veradigm by 200.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Veradigm during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Veradigm by 95.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. Veradigm has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $17.84.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

