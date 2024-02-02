Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on MDRX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDRX
Institutional Trading of Veradigm
Veradigm Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of MDRX stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. Veradigm has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $17.84.
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veradigm
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.