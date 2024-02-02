McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $559.00 at UBS Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $525.00 to $559.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $495.38.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $502.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.40. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $507.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after buying an additional 187,371 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

