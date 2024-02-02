StockNews.com Upgrades ITT (NYSE:ITT) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.43.

Get ITT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $124.05 on Monday. ITT has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $124.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.