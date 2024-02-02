National Bankshares Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$52.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.81.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$47.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$102.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.95. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.72 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.7547605 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.00%.

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. In other news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

