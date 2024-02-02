Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $7.60 Average PT from Analysts

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 4,593 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $25,674.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,043.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 4,593 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $25,674.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,043.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $25,230.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,379 shares of company stock worth $4,535,453. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,690,000 after purchasing an additional 866,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

JOBY stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

