TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

TGTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after buying an additional 120,406 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.