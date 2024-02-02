Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a reduce rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $134.51 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $140.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,736 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

