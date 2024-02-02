Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given New $31.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.92. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

