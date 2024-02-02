The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $37.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of GH stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16. Guardant Health has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $167,137,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 113.8% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,508,000 after buying an additional 2,133,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Guardant Health by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $53,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

