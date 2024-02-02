UBS Group Increases SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target to $90.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SSB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SouthState from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.83.

Get SouthState alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSB

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState stock opened at $81.08 on Monday. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SouthState by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 400.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth $54,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.