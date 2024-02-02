Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.48.

INTC stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

