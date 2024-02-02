Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $116.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.31.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $103.49 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 94,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 905.7% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

