Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $80.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

