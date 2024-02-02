Citigroup (NYSE:C) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on C. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

