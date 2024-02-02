Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.09.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

