Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.56.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

BIP stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 493.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.