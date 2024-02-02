Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BDN. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.85.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,628,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $11,302,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,170 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,832.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,138 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,086 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
