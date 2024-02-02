BMO Capital Markets Raises Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $30.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

