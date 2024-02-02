CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.43.

CommScope stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $498.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. On average, analysts predict that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 841,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 153,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $249,420.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,525.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 841,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,520.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 154.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,655,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after buying an additional 199,665 shares during the period. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 456,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

