Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 85.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,131,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

