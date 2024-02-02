StockNews.com Downgrades ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
ChromaDex Stock Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex
About ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ChromaDex
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.