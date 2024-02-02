StockNews.com Downgrades ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

ChromaDex Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

About ChromaDex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

