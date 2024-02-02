Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT Lowered to $47.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.83.
Clearfield Stock Performance
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Clearfield
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Clearfield by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
