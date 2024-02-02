Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT Lowered to $47.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLFD

Clearfield Stock Performance

CLFD opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.35. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $72.74.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Clearfield by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.