Astria Therapeutics’ (ATXS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATXS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $492.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.82. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Astria Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 740,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,392,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,832,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.